Fluvanna Co. Public Schools makes masks optional, gets rid of contact tracing.

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students in Fluvanna County will no longer have to wear masks when they go to school. This comes after a 3-2 vote by the School Board Thursday, January 27.

The motion that was voted on also stops contact tracing in schools.

”I’m going to make a motion to make masks optional and stop all contact tracing going on within our school system,” Board Member Andrew Pullen said.

The School Board was set to talk about the budget, but added a COVID-19 mitigation section onto the end of the agenda. This brought out many parents who wanted to have a choice when it comes to masks.

“We the parents want our rights. I believe we can all say that we are parents first, regardless of our political views or stance,” one person said.

Some students came to the meeting who wanted masks to stay.

“Me being a student, I’m scared every day going to school being around the students, because everyone’s coming to school sick with symptoms and no one wants to wear their masks. They just don’t wear them properly” one Fluvanna County High School student said.

In the end the board voted 3-2 to make masks optional.

“I think it ought to be left up to the parents to make that decision,” Board Member Charles Rittenhouse said.

The tight vote was reflected in board members’ comments.

”The addendum of noncontact tracing has got to be the most reckless decision that this board has ever entertained, and it’s literally left us with near minimal or zero mitigation,” Board Chair Dr. James Kelley said.

“People making a choice and wanting to make a choice is fine, but we’re coming into a group of other people where kids, they don’t want to make grandmas sick,” Board Member Gequetta Murray-Key said.

School Board Member Perrie Johnson who voted to make masks optional said if Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order is struck down by the court that she would be the first to call a special meeting to revisit the mask issue.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.