Clinic in Charlottesville using hyperbaric oxygen to try to treat long COVID-19

Hyperbaric oxygen treatment
Hyperbaric oxygen treatment(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people who contract COVID-19 may suffer from long COVID, but a clinic in Charlottesville is using hyperbaric oxygen to try to treat this condition.

“We’ve had about maybe 15 or 20 patients we’ve gone through so far, and I’ve had really positive outcomes with just about all of them,” Charlottesville Hyperbarics owner Ted O’Neill said.

O’Neill says he’s been treating patients with long COVID for five months. Patients enter the chamber and breath in high oxygen levels for about 90 minutes.

“We were just excited to see somebody’s kind of crawl in and bounce out,” he said.

There are questions about the real effectiveness of the treatment: “What we really want to know is what therapies do work,” Doctor Kyle Enfield, a critical care doctor with UVA Health, said. “There is a clinical trial that’s currently registered with clinicaltrials.gov for that sort of pilot study of about 40 patients to look at hyperbaric oxygen in long COVID, but there’s no current clinical evidence that hyperbaric oxygen will change the disease trajectory for those patients that are suffering from long COVID.”

While more research needs to be done, O’Neill is excited about the outcomes he’s seen.

“It does require a prescription and doctors, local doctors in Charlottesville, have been becoming made aware of it and I’ve been prescribing it for their patients and setting them to us,” O’Neill said.

