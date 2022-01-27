Advertise With Us
Church collecting sewing machines for Afghan refugee families

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Unitarian Universalist Church is partnering with the International Rescue Committee to make sure refugee families from Afghanistan have the clothes they need as they rebuild their lives in Charlottesville.

“We realized that most of the women were looking at the clothing that was being offered, the second-hand clothing and going ‘no, I can’t take that,’” Elizabeth Breeden with the Refugee Welcome Project said.

The church is asking people to donate sewing machines so that these families can make their own clothing.

Over the past week, it has received 15 sewing machines, along with kits and fabrics. These items are going to families staying in hotels, waiting for housing.

The church does have a drop off location at its Summit House location. For those wishing to donate, email refugeewelcome@uucharlottesville.org.

