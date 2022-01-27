Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia searching for new CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 13 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is searching for a new CEO.

James Pierce is stepping down from the role but plans to remain in the Charlottesville area.

Pierce oversaw the addition of two new clubs and pushed forward the plans for the new Albemarle Campus club, which is set to open this fall.

He will remain at the helm while the search for the next CEO is underway.

“We’re going to look for someone who can not only have a great vision for what the kids in our community needs, but is also able to create partnerships and collaborations with our schools and other nonprofits in our community,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia Board President Liza Borches said.

The club says it will be a national search for the next CEO. It hopes to have the spot filled in around six months.

