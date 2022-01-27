Augusta Co. uses ARPA funds to help sheriff’s office, improve Government Center

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County is figuring out how to spend its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Wednesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted to help out the sheriff’s office and make some improvements at the Government Center in Verona.

The county has already spent almost $6 million on broadband, plus some money on employee bonuses. It met ARPA requirements, so now it can spend what’s left of its nearly $15 million in ARPA funds on whatever it want.

Supervisors voted to fund equipment needs for the sheriff’s office, including search and rescue drones, a radar trailer, another K-9, and more.

It does not include body cameras for deputies, but a discussion on that is scheduled for February according to Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

Supervisors also decided to pay for architectural and engineering work for some projects at the Government Center. It includes an expansion of the Emergency Communications Center, relocating Parks and Recreation, and giving them some activity rooms, as well as a storm water study.

“These are bigger projects that typically are of a higher cost and without this money may not ever be able to happen,” Fitzgerald said. “So it is, we’re fortunate in that regard.”

Supervisors put off a couple of items to discuss in February: master planning for a recreational acre at the Government Center, and putting a water tank in Weyers Cave.

The projects have to be done and paid for by 2026, so Augusta County has some time.

