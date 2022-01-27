Augusta Co. creates new emergency coordinator position

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County has created a new job to focus on prevention, preparation, response, and recovery when it comes to major disasters.

The Emergency Management Coordinator position will work with federal and state agencies, but also regional partners when dealing with crisis situations.

The goal is to make the county more effective when it comes to responding to natural disasters and other emergencies.

“A lot of people think FEMA handles most of that, but it starts with the localities needing to meet a threshold to qualify for those federal resource, and I fill that void,” Patrick Lam, the new Emergency Management Coordinator, said.

Lam brings 10 years of experience as a firefighter, and advanced EMT, and another 10 years of management experience to the role.

Patrick Lam Named New Emergency Management Coordinator

Patrick L. Lam has been appointed to the new role of Emergency Management Coordinator, a position that will focus on the prevention, preparation and mitigation of threats and plan for response to and recovery from major incidents and disasters.

Post Date: 01/24/2022 12:01 PM

Augusta County announces the appointment of Patrick L. Lam for the new role of Emergency Management Coordinator.

The Emergency Management Coordinator position was created to focus on the prevention, preparation and mitigation of challenging threats as well as plan for response to and recovery from major incidents and disasters. At its highest level, the coordinator will align the County’s emergency response plans with federal and state agencies, partner organizations, and neighboring jurisdictions. Additionally, the coordinator role will manage the development of the county’s Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate response from county agencies and regional safety partners. The position will serve as the point of contact for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and local Homeland Security initiatives and will report to the County Administrator.

Augusta County Administrator, Timothy Fitzgerald, said, “The new role of emergency management coordinator will increase the effectiveness of the county’s response to natural disasters and other emergencies. Patrick Lam’s strong background in public safety service as well as his leadership experience give him an informed perspective for planning, policy and emergency response.”

Lam worked with Augusta County Fire and Rescue for nearly ten years, serving as both firefighter and advanced EMT and, most recently, as Lieutenant in the Riverheads and Deerfield stations. Prior to his time with Augusta County, Lam had ten years of management and leadership experience with several non-profit and private organizations. Lam holds a Masters of Public Administration degree with a concentration in emergency services management from Columbia Southern University, a Bachelor’s of Science degree in kinesiology from James Madison University, and an Associate of Arts and Science degree from Blue Ridge Community College. Lam has multiple Virginia certifications including Advanced Emergency Medical Technician; Firefighter I, II; Instructor I,II,III; Officer I, II, III, IV; and Hazardous Materials Technician.

“The Office of Emergency Management has an all-hazards approach to increasing the safety and resiliency of citizens,” Lam stated. “I look forward to partnering with community organizations, schools, and our local agencies to promote public preparedness, awareness, and education.”

Lam began his role in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.