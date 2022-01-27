Advertise With Us
Andy Parker announces run for Congress in Virginia’s 5th District

Barbara and Andy Parker, parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. (Source: NBC12)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Andy Parker announced his run for the House of Representatives in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on Thursday, January 27.

In 2015, Parker’s daughter Alison was shot and killed while reporting on live television. He says her death, and how it was shared on online platforms like Google and Facebook, sparked his desire to take legal action against giant tech companies, and eventually, run for office.

Parker will run as a Democrat against hardline conservative Republican Bob Good.

“People are tired of the crazy, they’re tired of the clown act,” Parker said. “They want somebody with respect, that they can respect, that can restore honor and dignity to the office.”

Parker says gun control, internet safety and industrial jobs are some of his top priorities.

