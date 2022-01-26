Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia senator tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

The office of Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement that at this time, his symptoms remain mild.
Gray DC Bureau: Sen. Mark Warner
Gray DC Bureau: Sen. Mark Warner
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The office of Virginia’s Sen. Mark Warner (D) announced Tuesday that the senator tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement says that the senator has been vaccinated, received a booster shot, and that the case is a breakthrough infection. The office also states that his symptoms remain mild, but he will be working from home and isolating in accordance to CDC guidelines.

The full statement reads:

“Senator Warner has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild. Senator Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu
One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park

Latest News

Spanberger
Rep. Spanberger trying to limit congressmembers from buying, selling, trading stocks
Friendship Court
Come As You Are C’ville hosts winter clothes giveaway
COVID-19
VDH: 1,503,119 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 16,052 deaths
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro's new police chief describes first month as hectic, but enjoys job
Waynesboro's 14th Street
Waynesboro giving green light for next phase of greenway