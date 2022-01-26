Sunny and cold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An Arctic high pressure is delivering plenty of sunshine and cold temperatures today. Single digits and teens can be expected tonight. These below normal conditions will stick around for the rest of the week. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a cold front that will bring light snow to the region Friday. Right now 1″-3″ of accumulation is possible. At the same time a coastal low will develop off the mid-Atlantic coast. Most of the energy with that will track north. Skies will clear during the day Saturday. Milder temperatures will move in next week. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, High: mid 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & frigid, Low: single digits & mid teens

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, chance for snow later in the day , High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Clearing skies, High: low 30s...Low: low teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

