Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Co. in need of volunteers

RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteer shortages are making it difficult for the fire company in Ruckersville to answer calls for help. Now, it is urging Greene County to help do something about it.

On any given day, Chief David Morris is the only firefighter at the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company.

“We don’t see where immediate recovery is a viable option for volunteers,” Chief Morris said.

The department couldn’t answer 49% of the emergency calls it got in 2021, forcing other departments across Greene, Albemarle and Orange counties to step in.

“That’s stress on their system, that’s taxpayer dollars from their county that’s coming to help us, and that’s just not fair,” Morris said.

Calling on different department can cause delays in situations where every minute matters.

“To be able to guarantee that they’re able to get a rapid response from the fire department, EMS, and all that is very important. It’s not saying that we’re not coming, but it may take us 5 to 6 minutes to be able to get a truck out the door, and in certain situations, those are valuable minutes,” the chief said.

RVFC is also down on trucks, too: “This truck has had an electrical problem for about three months, and I’ve been waiting for the past month-and-a-half for the mechanics to come out here to fix it,” Morris said.

It’s asking Greene Co. to budget for 24-hour coverage and volunteers ready to jump in, hoping trained staff will answer the call.

“We’re not trying to hand this over to the county 100%, but what we’re looking for is some support from the county with some career staffing while we try to rebuild our ranks,” Morris said.

RVFC is hoping to get anywhere from three to five volunteers a month to help with coverage. Greene County is working with the company over the next year to make that happen, although the price for getting those volunteers is still unclear.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.