Rockfish Brewing adding location on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rockfish Brewing is expanding in Charlottesville.

In addition to its location on Preston Avenue, the nanobrewery says it will be opening a second spot on the Downtown Mall.

“It will be a couple of firsts for the Downtown mall. There’s not a brewery down there, so that will be cool, and there’s no place where you can bring in outside food which is kind of a brewery thing,” owner Peter McIndes said.

The brewery plans to open this new spot no later than April 1.

