Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rockfish Brewing adding location on Downtown Mall

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rockfish Brewing is expanding in Charlottesville.

In addition to its location on Preston Avenue, the nanobrewery says it will be opening a second spot on the Downtown Mall.

“It will be a couple of firsts for the Downtown mall. There’s not a brewery down there, so that will be cool, and there’s no place where you can bring in outside food which is kind of a brewery thing,” owner Peter McIndes said.

The brewery plans to open this new spot no later than April 1.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu
One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
FILE
UVA Health experiencing record number of COVID-19 patients
(FILE)
Petroleum seep plaguing Charlottesville stream
Louisa County Middle School (FILE)
Louisa Co. working towards more reliable internet to help students