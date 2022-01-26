Advertise With Us
Petroleum seep plaguing Charlottesville stream

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tributary leading into Meadow Creek is under investigation for a petroleum seep.

“We’re actually kind of blessed it’s petroleum,” Department of Environmental Quality’s Eli Connell with the Department of Environmental Quality said.

Connell is part of the team investigating the seep.

“It’s readily bio-degradable. Microbes love it, they eat it, it’s a great source of food,” he said. “It’s really just hydrogen and carbon.”

Initial complaints of foul odor were made back in September.

“More recently, the fire department went out and they actually noticed a sheen on the creek, so that’s when we started investigating, which was pretty recent,” Connell said.

There’s no telling how long the investigation could last.

“Our next step will be doing subsurface investigation. So we’ll be drilling there, try to figure out the exact source,” Connell said.

