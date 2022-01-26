Days after vote on mask-optional policy, Greene County school board member resigns

Stanardsville, Va. (WVIR) - Just days after casting a dissenting vote on Greene County Public School’s mask-optional policy, a school board member has resigned.

Jason Collier was one of two school board members who voted against the repeal of the mask mandate in Greene County schools. Though his ‘no’ vote was overruled by a majority of school board members, Collier, the vice chair, made his point clear last Friday.

“Ripping the Band-Aid off, so to speak, is not smart decision making and it’s brash,” he said. “It’s not what people elect us to do.”

The people of Stanardsville elected Collier to the board five times, the first time more than a decade-and-a-half ago in 2005.

NBC29 reached out to Collier to discuss his decision to resign, but he declined. Through a message sent by a family member, he said “sometimes silence is loudest.”

Collier’s last board meeting is over and attention in the county is shifting toward finding a replacement.

“Any qualified voter of the Stanardsville District is invited to submit a written statement of interest identifying the reasons why the applicant wishes to be appointed and why the applicant believes they are qualified to serve on the Greene County School Board on an interim basis,” the school district wrote on Facebook.

“Additionally, interested individuals should submit a detailed resume outlining education, employment history, and other qualifications. All required documentation should be directed to Rhonda Houchens, Clerk of the School Board, PO BOX 1140, Stanardsville, VA 22973, no later than 12:00 Noon on Friday, February 4, 2022. The Greene County School Board will hold a public hearing to receive public input on prospective candidates for the interim appointment to fill the vacancy on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at William Monroe High School. The School Board will schedule and conduct interviews of qualified candidates after the public hearing on February 9, 2022, and will appoint the interim member at its scheduled meeting on February 23, 2022.”

