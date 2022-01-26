Come As You Are C’ville hosts winter clothes giveaway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are C’ville, a Charlottesville nonprofit, wants to keep people warm by hosting a winter clothes giveaway.

Members in Friendship Court Tuesday, January 25, to pass out everything from gloves to coats. They visit a different area each day to make sure families don’t have to travel to them.

”We’ve got a lot of amazing families here. Basically what we’re doing, and we’re doing all this week, is we’re coming out, we’ve got clothing, we’ve got shoes, we’ve got kids items. We just did a big bike giveaway,” CAYA Assistant Director Rachel McLean said.

Giveaway schedule (wvir)

They will visit Riverside Avenue Wednesday, Hardy Drive on Thursday, and Michie Drive Friday, Jan. 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

