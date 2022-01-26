Charlottesville City Council holds virtual retreat January 26

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council met for a virtual retreat all day Wednesday, January 26.

Councilors discussed topics such as the budget and funding, as well as a review of meeting procedures.

The Robert Bobb Group, who helped Charlottesville find an interim manager, also led a discussion on working relationships.

“What we decided to do was to just kind of prepare in advance what we consider to be the hot topics and narrow those down to three, knowing very easily that there are probably 65 hot topic items that need to be discussed right now in the City of Charlottesville being perfectly honest,” Deputy City Manager Sam Sanders said.

Hot topics the City Council wants to discuss with the incoming City Manager include the budget, council-manager relationship, and organizational assessment.

