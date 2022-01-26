Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville City Council holds virtual retreat January 26

City Hall (FILE)
City Hall (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council met for a virtual retreat all day Wednesday, January 26.

Councilors discussed topics such as the budget and funding, as well as a review of meeting procedures.

The Robert Bobb Group, who helped Charlottesville find an interim manager, also led a discussion on working relationships.

“What we decided to do was to just kind of prepare in advance what we consider to be the hot topics and narrow those down to three, knowing very easily that there are probably 65 hot topic items that need to be discussed right now in the City of Charlottesville being perfectly honest,” Deputy City Manager Sam Sanders said.

Hot topics the City Council wants to discuss with the incoming City Manager include the budget, council-manager relationship, and organizational assessment.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu
One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park

Latest News

Four puppies taking part in this year’s Puppy Bowl come right out of Fluvanna County, and...
4 puppies from Green Dogs Unleashed take part in Puppy Bowl
Spanberger
Rep. Spanberger trying to limit congressmembers from buying, selling, trading stocks
Friendship Court
Come As You Are C’ville hosts winter clothes giveaway
COVID-19
VDH: 1,503,119 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 16,052 deaths