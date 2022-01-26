Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Brrrrr...

Light snow Friday night
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Arctic high pressure will dominate our weather over the next few days. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine and colder than normal temperatures. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a system that is currently expected to bring light snow to the region late Friday. Skies are expected to clear for the weekend, with warmer conditions early next week. Stay tuned for updates, and have a great and safe day !

Today: Sunny & cold, High: mid 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & frigid, Low: single digits to mid teens

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late light snow, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Clearing skies, High: low 30s...Low: low teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu
One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Another Cold Blast Returns. Watching Later Friday for Possible Snow
nbc29 weather at noon
Near 50 today, mid 30s tomorrow