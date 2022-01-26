CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Arctic high pressure will dominate our weather over the next few days. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine and colder than normal temperatures. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a system that is currently expected to bring light snow to the region late Friday. Skies are expected to clear for the weekend, with warmer conditions early next week. Stay tuned for updates, and have a great and safe day !

Today: Sunny & cold, High: mid 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & frigid, Low: single digits to mid teens

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late light snow, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Clearing skies, High: low 30s...Low: low teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

