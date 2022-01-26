Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Another Cold Blast Returns. Watching Later Friday for Possible Snow

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another Arctic Blast returning quickly for the rest of the week. A cold front has cleared the region and overnight lows under mostly clear skies will fall into the 10s and low 20s. Cold sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, with morning lows the coldest Thursday in the 0s and 10s.

Watching Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, for the potential of more snow. Another cold front and energy moving in from the West will cause temperatures to fall and trigger some snow or rain changing to snow. At the same time, a new storm will start to take shape off the Mid-Atlantic coast and turn stronger. This storm will then move up the coast as a Nor’easter. Right now, models show some light snow for us, but much more East of I-95 and the coast. Keep checking back for updates on the forecast. It will turn windy and colder, behind this storm for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, brisk and colder. Lows mid 10s to low 20s.

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows upper 0s to low 10s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows low 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow or rain changing to snow during PM and evening. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows low 20s.

Saturday: Early snow, then clearing, windy and cold. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Lows low 0s to low 10s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows 10s.

Monday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows around 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid 40s.

