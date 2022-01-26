Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

4 puppies from Green Dogs Unleashed take part in Puppy Bowl

Four puppies taking part in this year’s Puppy Bowl come right out of Fluvanna County, and...
Four puppies taking part in this year’s Puppy Bowl come right out of Fluvanna County, and they’re in the spotlight for a special reason.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Va. (WVIR) - Four puppies taking part in this year’s Puppy Bowl come right out of Fluvanna County, and they’re in the spotlight for a special reason.

They come from Green Dogs Unleashed. They are special needs dogs: some deaf, and some vision impaired.

The process started with application videos in the summer showing off the tricks they could do. Then a panel of experts reached out for the dogs they want to recruit.

“We teach them how to run through tunnels because they’ve got to go through the entrance tunnel and they work super hard on learning how to pick up toys and bring toys to the end zone. It’s just like training any other athlete,” Green Dogs Unleashed founder Erika Proctor said.

“I was very excited to see him go and be with other puppies and friends, and I think that when we get to see Puppy Bowl he will be amazing,” Zoey Proctor said about one of the puppy competitors she has helped train, Ridley.

The filming happened in October, and the results have been kept hush hush. Green Dogs Unleashed will find out the winner right along with the rest of us. The Puppy Bowl will air before the Super Bowl, and can even be watched at the Animal Connection Pet Store in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu
One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park

Latest News

City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville City Council holds virtual retreat January 26
Spanberger
Rep. Spanberger trying to limit congressmembers from buying, selling, trading stocks
Friendship Court
Come As You Are C’ville hosts winter clothes giveaway
COVID-19
VDH: 1,503,119 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 16,052 deaths