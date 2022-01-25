Advertise With Us
date 2022-01-25
Which school districts in central Virginia have moved to mask optional

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As the Virginia Supreme Court is weighing if Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 - lifting mask mandates in schools - can stand, schools in central Virginia are moving ahead with their own decisions.

Schools currently fall into one of three categories:

  1. Masks required for students and staff. Albemarle and Nelson counties, along with Charlottesville are taking this route.
  2. Masks optional, such as in Greene and Orange counties.
  3. Evaluating, which is what Fluvanna and Louisa counties are doing.

LCPS, FCPS, and other school districts are taking time to analyze the legal precautions regarding Youngkin’s order and Senate Bill 1303. That bill requires schools to stay open, but follow CDC guidelines, which includes masking.

Fluvanna is reviewing its policy Thursday, at its school board meeting.

