Virginia Film Festival receives $20K grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A grant awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts is giving the Virginia Film Festival a boost.

Jody Kielbasa organizes the five-day event and says the $20,000 grant good for Charlottesville.

”It’s an economic boost for our region because we drive tourism, fill hotel rooms. We bring guests down to the Downtown Mall that eat in the restaurants,” Kielbasa said.

2022 Virginia Film Festival dates will be announced this spring.

