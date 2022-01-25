Advertise With Us
VDH: 1,491,993 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 16,002 deaths

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,491,993 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, January 25, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 10,699.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 16,002, 54 more than yesterday.

The total number of test given is 17,365,814, 44,144 more than yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 27.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing is 29.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 47,267, 88 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as Jan. 24: 6,732,054 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 78.9% of the population. Also, 5,858,656 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 68.6% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,380,250 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

  • As of Jan. 15: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 9,538, 228.3 hospitalizations, and 69.23 deaths.
  • As of Jan. 15, there have been 124,042 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 3,481 hospitalizations and 1,046 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 13,112, Charlottesville = 8,555, Fluvanna County = 4,180, Greene County = 3,491, Louisa County = 5,611, Nelson County = 2,347.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 16,336, Bath County = 755, Buena Vista = 1,774, Harrisonburg = 11,746, Highland County = 303, Lexington = 2,368, Rockbridge County = 2,838, Rockingham County = 13,128, Staunton = 4,976, Waynesboro = 4,879.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: 10,448, Fauquier County = 11,803, Madison County = 1,811, Orange County = 6,176, Rappahannock County = 863.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

