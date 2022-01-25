UVA picks up conference win over Louisville 64-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Men’s Basketball team took on Lousiville on January 24. Both teams entered the matchup with 5-4 records in ACC play and were looking to climb in the ACC standings. A strong performance from Kihei Clark helped boos the Hoos to a 64-52 win.

In the first half, Kihei Clark fed Armaan Franklin in the post. He splashed a right hook to put UVA up by 10.

On the next UVA possession Clark cut to the basket, put a spin move on the Cardinals defender and laid the ball off the glass for two points. Clark finished with 15 points.

UVA went up 17-5.

Louisville struggled to score early in the first half. The Cardinals were held to five points in the first 10 minutes.

Cavalier’s Armaan Franklin forced a steal and passed to Kadin Shedrick who slammed it home with a foul. The free through put UVA up 22-5.

The lead got up to 19 points in the first half, but a Louisville run cut the lead to 12 at halftime.

In the second half, Franklin hits the corner three and the Hoos went up 40-29 with 17 minutes remaining.

Later in the second half, Louisville fought to get back into the game. A Malik Williams jumper cuts the lead to four.

But that’s as close as Louisville would get.

UVA took down Louisville 64-52 to improve to 6-4 in the ACC.

“There was some good Virginia basketball out there, hard offense, tough defense, didn’t give up easy looks and for the most part were connected again,” UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett said.

“We really locked in mentally and we came and met his challenge,” UVA Forward Jayden Gardner said. “He wanted us to play hard and play with intensity and play Virginia basketball. I think we did that tonight for 40 minutes.”

UVA will play again on Saturday at Notre Dame.

