UVA Health and Augusta Health asking everyone to get vaccinated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospitals across Virginia are stretched thin due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The University of Virginia Medical Center and Augusta Health are both pleading with the community to get vaccinated. They say the majority of COVID-19 patients they are seeing are unvaccinated and healthcare workers are burning out.

“For the past several weeks, we’ve routinely had more than 100 patients hospitalized with covid,” UVA Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton said.

UVA Health says this is the most it has ever seen.

“At one point last week we had 117 covid patients, and that’s, you know, more than 90% of our ICU beds, 93% that particular day, and half of which were covid patients and and the majority unvaccinated,” Horton said.

Augusta Health is seeing a surge too, and staffing issues are hitting especially hard.

“Not only because our staff are getting exhausted - and many staff are deciding because of their careers and to focus in different directions - but also with the high transmission of omicron we have staff out every day,” Augusta Health CEO Mary Mannix said.

Both hospitals are asking everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine and the booster.

“We find that well over 80% of our inpatients are unvaccinated and 100% of our patients that are on ventilators are unvaccinated,” Horton said.

“The booster is a really key component of the armamentarium, and so we know and the science has proven that it takes two vaccinations and then approximately within the next six months of a third vaccination to maintain immunity. We call that a booster, but it’s not a bonus that is an essential component to maintaining immunity,” Mannix said.

UVA Health and Augusta Health will run also run a campaign to try and show just how bad the burnout is.

“We’re asking our team members for continued sacrifice and selflessness and constantly answering the call to care for patients in need, and I have to tell you, I’m just so in awe and humbled each and every day by the dedication I see really across the health system on a daily basis,” Horton said.

Augusta Health says Virginia’s temporary state of emergency allows for more flexibility with hospital beds. UVA Health agrees, but says it has not had to use any of the available measures yet.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.