Some Fluvanna Co. parents want choice when it comes to their kids wearing masks

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some parents in Fluvanna County are advocating for the freedom to chose whether their student masks up or not.

They got together Monday, January 24, to show a unified front in favor of the Governor Glenn Youngkin’s order.

“I am totally neutral on both sides. If you guys want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t, then that should be OK, too,” Jessica Gahen said.

Parents organized this event to try and bring together others who wanted a choice for their kids.

“This event is just to really to encourage kids and parents to not worry about the mask issue while in school, but have a place to go afterwards to just spend time together and build community,” Co-organizer of the event Brittany Gray said.

“I don’t like it that people are fighting. I understand both sides of it,’ Danny’s Bar and Grill owner Danny Reardon said.

The CDC is still recommending masking up when indoors and Fluvanna County Public Schools is following this for now. It says the universal masking policy is in place, however the School Board will discuss and consider the information in a meeting on Thursday.

