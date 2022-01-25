Near 50 today, mid 30s tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A mix of clouds and sun can be expected for the rest of the afternoon. An Arctic cold front is moving east. Skies are expected to clear tonight, and temperatures will tumble into the teens. Mostly sunny skies return for the mid and late week, but temperatures will be considerably colder. Meanwhile, we will be watching a coastal system that may bring light snow to the region later Friday. A lot of details still need to be worked out, but we will keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 50

Tonight: “cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: around 20

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low teens

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 20s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, chance of late snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Clearing skies, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

