Meet the volunteers behind-the-scenes at a COVID-19 testing site

COVID-19 testing site
COVID-19 testing site(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health’s COVID-19 testing event at the Church of the Incarnation in Albemarle County has been busy since it opened in April of 2020, but it’s the people behind-the-scenes that are making it a success.

“We have unbelievable volunteers that show up every single night. It’s freezing, the lines are really really long,” Testing Site Coordinator Cecelia Magargee said.

Magargee says it takes a village: “The fact that there are long-term volunteers that bring on the newbies and help get them integrated, it’s just such a team effort,” she said.

Volunteers arrive at the testing event hours before to set up.

“It’s a lot of coordinated parts, takes a lot of volunteering hours and coordinating, and at times it can be challenging for sure,” Peter Larner, volunteer tester, said.

With hand warmers, layers, and heaters, they make it happen.

“We all shiver it together and you’ll see us standing underneath the propane tanks later,” Magargee said.

Most nights can be fun, Magargee says, but other nights it’s heartbreaking.

“To have to approach a car who’s been who’s been waiting maybe for some time and let them know that we’ve run out of tests is just it’s really tough,” Magargee said.

Once the testers are ready to begin swabbing people in their cars, it’s go time.

“Our volunteers are phenomenal. We divide and conquer,” Magargee said.

Because without these volunteers, none of this would be possible.

