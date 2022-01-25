Charlottesville Public Works collecting storm debris

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Public Works is providing a free storm debris pick up service this week, aligning with your usual trash day.

The sticks and branches should be between 3 and 10 feet in length and less than 6 inches in diameter. Just leave your loose debris alongside where your trash is normally picked up, and the city will come and get it.

“To the extent they’re able to control this, please don’t stack it up against nearby trees utility poles, or fire hydrants, water meters, drainage inlets, and other people’s mailboxes, things of that nature,” Interim Public Service Manager Jonathan Dean said.

If you already paid for a large item collection service for storm related debris, you can either use it for a future date, or request a refund.

