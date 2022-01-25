Advertise With Us
Charlottesville offering grants for affordable housing

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville area nonprofits are encouraged to apply for a piece of a $750,000.

Applications for funding from the Charlottesville Area Housing Fund are now open. The goal is to help address the need for affordable housing in the city. It’s designed to promote, preserve and produce long-term affordable housing options, and housing-related projects.

“Affordable housing is a bottomless pit,” Interim Director of the Charlottesville Office of Community Solutions Alex Ikefuna said. “It needs a lot of money in order to reach the low-income communities.”

Applications will close February 18.

Click here for a link to the application.

