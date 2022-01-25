Blue Ridge Health District sees rising numbers of children test positive for COVID

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As health officials grapple with high numbers of COVID across Central Virginia, they’re offering advice for one group hit hard by the recent surge.

Kids, especially those 5-to-12 years old, have had a much smaller window to get vaccinated. Plus, kids under five still don’t have that choice.

With the latest surge, there’s a shift in trends. From January 9-23, a little more than 15% of the more than 4,000 people in the Blue Ridge Health District who tested positive for COVID were between 0 and 11 years old. Compare that to December 12-26, when that group made up just less than 11% of cases.

“As we’ve seen more things open up since the start of the new year, there’s just more opportunity for exposure,” said BRHD COVID-19 Incident Commander Ryan McKay.

McKay said every age range is contracting COVID at a higher rate during this surge, but like other age groups, he says symptoms in kids are generally milder. However, parents still should be vigilant.

“I think if children have a runny nose, we shouldn’t assume that it’s just a cold which is what most children would experience at that age,” he said. “But we’re in the middle of a pandemic still.”

As far as where the kids are getting sick, McKay said it’s everywhere -- not just schools. He also said there’s an asset to having kids in schools.

“While we learn most from schools, it’s because we have the most contact with them,” he said.

Meanwhile, school districts including Greene and Madison Counties, are stripping mask mandates. McKay said risk will go up, especially for unvaccinated students.

“It’s difficult to pinpoint one thing, but if we were to move any of the different strategies in place, certainly it’s going to increase risk to others,” he said.

McKay said in-person interactions are so crucial for that age range, but if you are going to have playdates or get kids together, do it outside if you can. If you’re inside, he said to make sure no one has symptoms and to mask up.

