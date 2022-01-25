Arctic express heading our way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. An approaching Arctic front will advance across the area dry. Skies will begin to clear tonight, as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s. Sunny and cold conditions can be expected for the mid and late week. Meanwhile, over the next couple of days we will be watching the development of an area of low pressure, that could bring snow to the region late Friday. Stay tuned for details and updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 50

Tonight: " Cuddle Alert " , mostly clear & cold, Low: around 20

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low teens

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, chance of late snow, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.