Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Appeals court throws out government approvals for pipeline

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline face charges, stemming from a protest in Montgomery...
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline face charges, stemming from a protest in Montgomery County last August.(wdbj7)
By Associated Press and The Roanoke Times
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has thrown out government approvals for the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Jefferson National Forest for a second time.

The Roanoke Times report that a  three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found unanimously that the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management failed to properly predict and prevent erosion and sedimentation problems.

Judge Stephanie Thacker says the agencies “erroneously failed to account for real-world data suggesting increased sedimentation along the pipeline route.”

The ruling sends the permit back to the agencies for reconsideration.  The court also ruled that the Forest Service prematurely authorized crossings of some streams in the national forest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu
One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park

Latest News

COVID-19 testing site
Meet the volunteers behind-the-scenes at a COVID-19 testing site
14th Street in Waynesboro
Waynesboro giving green light for next phase of greenway
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
(FILE)
Charlottesville Public Works collecting storm debris