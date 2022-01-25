Albemarle Co. Public Schools revamping career learning program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is going through a change to prepare students for life after graduation.

“Career learning communities are a component of our high school redesign,” Jay Thomas, executive director of secondary education for ACPS, said.

This is a program where students choose courses that pertain to the fields they want to join post graduation.

“The kids can explore and go a little bit deeper into something they may be interested in,” said Thomas.

Now, students are able to do this without changing their base school.

“We had some students that didn’t want to change schools. They had gone through elementary school, they’ve gone through middle school, they developed these relationships, and taking that step to leave a school for another program was really challenging,” Katina Dudley, ACPS Science Lead Coach Katina Dudley said.

For example, an ACPS student could take health and medical science courses at Monticello High School every-other day. The opposite days they would study at their base school.

Parents are on board with the program and rising 9th graders are encouraged to take the opportunity.

“It’s opening up more opportunities,” said Thomas.

The program details will be finalized by the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.