Afghan refugees struggle to settle in Charlottesville

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - International Neighbors helps refugees settle in Charlottesville, but right now it says it is having trouble securing housing.

Members of the organization say they’ve been able to place six families, but there are still many that face rejection from landlords due to no credit and rental history.

“The landlords, it’s their right because they want to know people will pay their rent, and know people are going to keep their house intact,” Director of Outreach Adaline Masah said. “This is a different situation. The people that we’re talking about have fled from wars, so they have come here with nothing.”

In some cases, families have offered up to a year of rent to compensate for lack of rental history and credit, but have been still told no.

Masah says donations can help in the process.

