Tracking more cold Arctic air
Below average temperatures this week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Not as cold this morning, compared to this weekend. A weak cold front is moving eastbound, not a lot of energy. We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures today. Meantime, a warm front cold front combination will advance across the region Tuesday. Clouds will increase and temperatures will warm into the upper 40s. Behind this system, get ready for another shot of Arctic air. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: around 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: low teens
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s
