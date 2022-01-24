Advertise With Us
Tracking more cold Arctic air

Below average temperatures this week
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Not as cold this morning, compared to this weekend. A weak cold front is moving eastbound, not a lot of energy. We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures today. Meantime, a warm front cold front combination will advance across the region Tuesday. Clouds will increase and temperatures will warm into the upper 40s. Behind this system, get ready for another shot of Arctic air. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: low teens

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

