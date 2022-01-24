Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the day. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a system to our west. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 40s Tuesday. Once the front front moves through, get ready for another shot of cold Arctic air. Our mid and late week temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s during the day and even colder at night. We will continue to monitor the possibility of a system that may bring snow to the region later Friday. Stay tunes for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: low teens

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of late snow, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

