Rally comes up short; UVA women’s basketball falls 57-48 at No. 21 Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A furious, fourth quarter rally came up short, and the Virginia women’s basketball team lost 57-48 against No. 21 Duke on Sunday in Durham.

UVA trailed by as many as 18 points in the 2nd half, but a layup by Kaydan Lawson cut the deficit to 50-45 with 2:33 remaining.

The basket capped off a 10-0 run for the Cavaliers, as they held the Blue Devils scoreless for about 6 1/2 minutes in the 4th quarter.

Duke led 50-35 with 7:11 to play in the game, and they didn’t score their next bucket until Shayeann Day-Wilson knocked down a jumper with 0:46 remaining.

Lawson scored a team-high 10 points off the bench for UVA.

Virginia (3-13, 0-6 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against Virginia Tech on Thursday at 7pm t John Paul Jones Arena.

