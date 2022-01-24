No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on Water Street, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

CPD says the accident happened a little after noon on Saturday, January 23.

A driver appeared to have a medical condition, and then crashed into a building. It was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

