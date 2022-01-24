Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on Water Street, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

CPD says the accident happened a little after noon on Saturday, January 23.

A driver appeared to have a medical condition, and then crashed into a building. It was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it

Latest News

United Way of Greater Charlottesville
AHS student continues nonprofit work
Outside of the Community Lab School in Albemarle County
ACPS tracking General Assembly bills
The federal government program of four free COVID tests started on Jan. 19.
People are beginning to order their USPS COVID-19 tests
COVID-19
VDH has limited COVID-19 treatment