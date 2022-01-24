Advertise With Us
Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mt Zion First African Baptist Church held its 37th annual community event to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Because of the pandemic, the normally in-person event was streamed online. It included a panel discussion with local activists, a musical ensemble, and the announcement of multiple MLK essay contest winners.

“There is a widening gap between the haves and the have nots. We are witnessing the banning of books that tell the story of racial oppression. We are witnessing the erosion of voting writes of African Americans and other minorities. There is much work to be done,” said Rev. Dr. Michael Cheuck.

A second event will be held at 3p..m. on April 10th at the Ting Pavilion.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

