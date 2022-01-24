Little Milder Tuesday, Sharply Colder Wednesday, Possible Snow Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking another weak weather disturbance passing over the region tonight. While it’s producing snow over the Appalachians, we just get clouds, a south breeze and temperatures mainly staying just above freezing.

A brief spike in temperature Tuesday afternoon. A dry Arctic Cold Front arrives Tuesday night. Turning sharply colder for Wednesday.

Watching for a possible coastal storm system to form along the next Cold Friday Friday into early Saturday. The latest guidance now suggests some snow if possible for our region late week and to start the weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50 over central Virginia. 40s over the Shenandoah Valley.

Tuesday night: Colder and clearing. Watch for refreezing from snowmelt. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday: Cold sunshine. Brisk with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the single numbers to mid teens.

Thursday: Chilly sunshine. Highs upper 30s. Lows mid 20s.

Friday into early Saturday: Watching for possible snow. Highs near 40. Lows in the 20s. Highs lower 30s Saturday. Lows in the teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 30s. Lows lower 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.