Charlottesville church sees growing attendance through virtual service

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just because some churches aren’t holding in person services, for some religious leaders, that doesn’t mean the message isn’t being heard.

“The old way of doing things is pretty much gone,” Bethel Church of God In Christ’s Pastor William Ward said.

His church has been virtual throughout most of the pandemic.

“The pandemic for the most part has allowed my church and others that I know in the worship ministry to enlarge the gospel footprint,” he said.

Through live streams, the services can be seen from anywhere at any time.

“The old adage ‘if you build it they will come.’ If you minister to the needs of the people they will come be it a virtual platform or a physical in gathering” Ward said.

Ward says he hasn’t seen a lack of participation through the virtual services, in fact he says this method of service is growing new believers.

