Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

AHS student continues nonprofit work

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One Albemarle High School student is continuing to give back to the community.

After an internship with Bank of America’s Student Leader Summer Internship, this senior continued to work with The United Way in Charlottesville.

Kat Ravichandran says she has a passion for social justice and serving the community. She says she wanted to learn more about nonprofits, and further involve herself within Charlottesville. She is now continuing this job throughout the year.

“We had the opportunity to come in contact with so many shots for non-profits, some that I had never heard of, but they do such great work,” Ravichandran said. “And I think these connections that were fostered definitely will help us later on, especially now as I try to look for ways to help the community having these connections has made it easier for me.”

Applications for the next round of this Bank of America internship are open for juniors and seniors in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. It closes January 28. More information can be found at Bank of America Student Leaders® program - Bank of America

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it

Latest News

One person suffered only minor injures after crashing their car into an office building on...
No major injuries after car crashes into Charlottesville building
Outside of the Community Lab School in Albemarle County
ACPS tracking General Assembly bills
The federal government program of four free COVID tests started on Jan. 19.
People are beginning to order their USPS COVID-19 tests
COVID-19
VDH has limited COVID-19 treatment