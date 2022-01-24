AHS student continues nonprofit work

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One Albemarle High School student is continuing to give back to the community.

After an internship with Bank of America’s Student Leader Summer Internship, this senior continued to work with The United Way in Charlottesville.

Kat Ravichandran says she has a passion for social justice and serving the community. She says she wanted to learn more about nonprofits, and further involve herself within Charlottesville. She is now continuing this job throughout the year.

“We had the opportunity to come in contact with so many shots for non-profits, some that I had never heard of, but they do such great work,” Ravichandran said. “And I think these connections that were fostered definitely will help us later on, especially now as I try to look for ways to help the community having these connections has made it easier for me.”

Applications for the next round of this Bank of America internship are open for juniors and seniors in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. It closes January 28. More information can be found at Bank of America Student Leaders® program - Bank of America

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.