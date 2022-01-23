Watching Couple Weather Systems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as frigid on this Sunday morning. A light breeze and some clouds arrived ahead of a weak weather disturbance known as an Alberta Clipper. It’s coming from Alberta Canada, so it has limited moisture and is a quick mover.

Temperatures go above freezing Sunday afternoon as some mid to high level clouds increase with light south breeze.

Most, if not all the snow will stay west, over the Ohio Valley, along the mountains of West Virginia and the Allegheny Mountains. Some flurries may make it over into the northern Shenandoah Valley and northern Blue Ridge. Little to no accumulation expected.

A cold and dry start to Monday. Seasonable conditions Monday afternoon.

The temperature will spike some briefly Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next Cold Front. This front may bring a passing rain and or snow shower. Many areas look to remain dry. Turning colder mid to late week.

Another, mainly dry Cold Front in the Friday to Saturday time frame.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday night: Some flurries possible north. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Lows low to mid 20s. Icy spots from refreezing.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs near 50. Mainly dry Cold Front Tuesday night. Low 20.

Wednesday: Sunshiny and cold. Highs lower 30s. Lows in the teens.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 40. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and dry at this time. Highs mid 30s.

