Virginia swimming splits with NC State on Senior Day

The Virginia men's and women's swimming & diving teams split their meet against NC State on Saturday at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

The top-ranked UVA women (6-0) defeated #5 NC State 173-122, while the #18 Cavalier men (2-4) fell 191-104 against the third-ranked Wolfpack.

Five Virginia women recorded two individual wins against NC State.

Junior Kate Douglass swam a UVA pool record time of 51.30 to win the 100-yard butterfly, and she also won the 50-yard freestyle (21.85).

Alex Walsh followed won the 200-yard IM in a pool record time of 1:56.35, and the sophomore also won the 200-yard butterfly (1:54.76).

Freshman Emma Weyant won the 500-yard and 1000-yard freestyle.

Weyant, Walsh, and Douglass all won medals at the 2020 Olympics.

Junior Ella Nelson won the 200-yard freestyle in a season-best time of 1:47.15 on Saturday, and she took first in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:08.94.

Freshman Gretchen Walsh won the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle.

The relay team of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh, and Kate Douglass won the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:33.74, which is the fastest time in the NCAA this season.

Gretchen Walsh’s 50 backstroke leadoff leg (23.04) was the fastest ever by a US swimmer.

Virginia is scheduled to be back in the pool for the Cavalier Invite on February 4th.

