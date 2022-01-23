Tracking Couple Cold Fronts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a weak weather disturbance passing by on this Sunday night. It’s producing some snow over the Allegheny Mountains. Barely a flurry will make it over into the Shenandoah Valley. A snow shower can’t be ruled out for the northern Blue Ridge Mountains. Route 33 and north. Otherwise it’s cloudy and chilly.

All areas got above freezing on Sunday. Any melted snow and slush will refreeze overnight into Monday morning. Watch for icy spots.

Some sunshine break out Monday with chilly temperatures.

Not as cold Monday night with a brief warm-up Tuesday afternoon.

The next arctic Cold Front arrives Tuesday night. It looks to pass by dry. Turning sharply colder Wednesday. Many communities remain near or below freezing. Overnight lows in the single numbers and teens.

The next Cold Front will arrive later Friday into Friday night. Maybe a brief passing snow shower. Becoming colder again for Saturday.

Overall no major storm systems at this time for the last week of January.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Some flurries possible north and west. Lows in the upper 10s to mid 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Not as cold as clouds increase. Highs near 50. Lows near 20.

Wednesday: Much colder with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows single numbers to teens.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

