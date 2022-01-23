Advertise With Us
People are beginning to order their USPS COVID-19 tests

The federal government program of four free COVID tests started on Jan. 19.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rollout of the free COVID-19 tests is going smoothly so far, according to people we spoke with. Many of them have placed their orders, but are waiting to receive the kits.

For almost a week, Americans have been ordering their at home tests through the USPS website.

“I went online, logged on the website, did not have any difficulty getting online, went through the process, and it basically took 2 minutes, very simple and easy to do,” Charlottesville resident, Mark Kavit said.

According to the website, orders will be shipped seven to 12 days after being placed.

“I clicked check out and the cost was zero dollars and now I’m told they’re on their way,” Charlottesville resident, Kevin Sullivan said.

One of the most common issues people are experiencing is when people enter their address, sometimes it has been used already.

“I have been hearing that some people and apartment addresses are having some difficulty or people whose house may be a business are having issues,” Kavit said.

This can happen if you sublet part of a house or your address is registered as a business. The USPS suggests entering an apartment number and if that fails to call the help hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

Concerns in the Charlottesville and Albemarle area seem to center on the ability of the USPS to deliver the tests

“I’m aware that there are people who are still having trouble with USPS. So, that is a small concern for us,” Sullivan said.

In a statement, the USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy wrote “The 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service are ready to deliver and proud to play a critical role in supporting the health needs of the American public. We have been working closely with the administration and are well prepared to accept and deliver test kits on the first day the program launches.”

