No. 7 UVA men’s tennis downs No. 20 Harvard 6-1

Sophomore Iñaki Montes de la Torre won his match 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 Singles
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team stayed undefeated, as the No. 7 Cavaliers defeated No. 20 Harvard 6-1 on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The victory is the Wahoos’ first against a ranked opponent this season.

UVA won the doubles point, and five of the six singles’ matches.

Virginia (3-0) is scheduled to be back in action on Saturday against Ball State in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the BHSC.

#7 Virginia 6, #20 Harvard 1

Singles competition

1. #52 Inaki Montes (VA) def. #17 Henry vd Schulenburg (HARVARD) 6-2, 6-3

2. #13 Chris Rodesch (VA) def. #108 Harris Walker (HARVARD) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

3. #57 Brian Shi (HARVARD) def. #71 Bar Botzer (VA) 5-7, 7-5, 6-3

4. #66 J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. Ronan Jachuck (HARVARD) 6-1, 6-1

5.#27 Ryan Goetz (VA) def. Steven Sun (HARVARD) 6-2, 6-1

6. Jackson Allen (VA) def. David Lins (HARVARD) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. #11 Daniel Milavsky/Brian Shi (HARVARD) def. Chris Rodesch/William Woodall (VA) 7-5

2. Inaki Montes/Ryan Goetz (VA) def. Harris Walker/Ronan Jachuck (HARVARD) 6-4

3. Bar Botzer/J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. Steven Sun/David Lins (HARVARD) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (5,4,1,6,3)

A-248 T:3:45

