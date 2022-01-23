Advertise With Us
date 2022-01-23
JMU holds off Charleston for wild win at AUBC

The James Madison men’s basketball team held off College of Charleston for a wild win Saturday...
The James Madison men’s basketball team held off College of Charleston for a wild win Saturday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team held off College of Charleston for a wild win Saturday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Dukes defeated the Cougars, 95-94, in a game that lasted more than two-and-a-half hours despite going final in regulation. Vado Morse scored a career-high 32 points in the victory while Justin Amadi added 16 points and eight rebounds for James Madison. The Dukes made some clutch free throws in the final minute to secure the victory and went 31-of-36 from the line overall.

Reyne Smith knocked down six three-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the way for Charleston.

James Madison improves to 12-5 overall (3-3 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host Drexel for a 7 p.m. tip-off next Thursday (1/27) at the AUBC.

