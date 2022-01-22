Untold Stories of Pavilion X opens at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new exhibit opened in the basement of University of Virginia’s Pavilion X. Untold Stories of Pavilion X follows both the lives of those who built the Pavilion and the ones who lived in it.

“It’s not the physical things of history. There is a history there, but I want to know is about the people who put it together. What were they thinking? What were they feeling? What were they fearing,” said Dean Ian Solomon.

Dean Ian Solomon at the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy lives in Pavilion X with his family. He is one of many law professors to have lived in the building.

“Over the past few years, the university has done more and more work to tell more of the stories of the creation of this university and we have the memorial to enslave laborers. We have more plaques. We have digital resources,” said Solomon.

He is the first to commission an exhibit inside the pavilion. The exhibit looks at both the enslaved and the enslavers who lived in the building.

“We tell a story down the pavilion basement of Fanny Hern who cooked here after she was purchased at Thomas Jefferson’s estate sale at Monticello and we can tell stories about her and her husband, and the difficulties they had seeing each other because of their lives. Those are the stories I think that really help us understand humanity better,” Solomon said.

Dean Solomon is a living part of the exhibit, as it is his current home. The basement is home to a lot of history and the dean’s board games as well.

“History is alive. We are all a part of it and that the more we engage with it, the more we try to understand it, the better we can ourselves, figure out what kind of society we want to build, what kind of people we want to be what this democracy should mean, and can mean for everybody,” Solomon said.

Because it is a place of residence, a permanent schedule to view the exhibition has not been decided yet.

