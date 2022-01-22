Tracking Weak Weather Maker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday morning was one of, if not the coldest for many areas since January 2019! Many communities over the Shenandoah Valley were a little below zero! Most of central Virginia started out in the single numbers.

Not as frigid overnight into Sunday morning. A light breeze and some clouds arrive ahead of a weak weather disturbance known as an Alberta Clipper. It’s coming from Alberta Canada, so it has limited moisture and is a quick mover.

Temperatures go above freezing Sunday afternoon as some mid to high level clouds increase with light south breeze.

Most, if not all the snow will stay west along the mountains of West Virginia and the Allegheny Mountains. Some flurries may make it over into the northern Shenandoah Valley and northern Blue Ridge. Little to no accumulation expected.

A cold and dry start to Monday. Seasonable conditions Monday afternoon.

The temperature will spike some briefly on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next Cold Front. This front may bring a passing rain and or snow shower. Mostly dry and turning colder mid to late week.

Watching for a possible system near by to start next weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday night: Watch for some icy spots from refreezing. Lows in the upper 10s to lower 20s. The temperature drops and then levels off overnight.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday night: Some flurries possible north. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs near 50. Mainly dry Cold Front Tuesday night. Lows lower 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and dry at this time. Highs upper 30s.

