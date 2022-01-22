Advertise With Us
No. 7 UVA women’s tennis sweeps Richmond 7-0; Improves to 3-0

UVA's Hibah Shaikh and head coach Sara O'Leary
UVA's Hibah Shaikh and head coach Sara O'Leary(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s tennis team improved to 3-0, as the 7th ranked Cavaliers defeated Richmond 7-0 on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

UVA won every singles match in straight sets, including 6-0, 6-0 victories from both Elaine Chervinsky and Amber O’Dell.

The Wahoos are scheduled to host JMU in the ITA Weekend Kickoff on Friday, January 28th.

#7 Virginia 7, Richmond 0

Singles competition

1. Emma Navarro (VA) def. Emily Dunbar (RIC) 6-1, 6-0

2. Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Polina Shitikova (RIC) 6-0, 6-0

3. Sofia Munera (VA) def. Carly Cohen (RIC) 6-1, 6-2

4. Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Helene Heiberg (RIC) 6-0, 6-0

5. Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Marta Buendia (RIC) 6-2, 6-1

6. Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Sara Salemyr (RIC) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Emma Navarro/Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Emily Dunbar/Sara Salemyr (RIC) 6-0

2. Elaine Chervinsky/Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Polina Shitikova/Carly Cohen (RIC) 6-1

3. Sofia Munera/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Helene Heiberg/Marta Buendia (RIC) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (2,1,6,3,5,4)

Attendance: 38   Time:1:40

